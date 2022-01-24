Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, has donated a truckload of food items to victims of the Apeatse explosion in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Thirteen persons perished while 59 others got injured in Thursday’s explosion at Apeatse, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.

The explosion occurred when a motorcycle allegedly collided with a vehicle carrying mining explosives to a mining site on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

Apart from the deaths, the explosion also destroyed several domestic and commercial properties.

To mitigate the effect of victims’ plight, Ibrahim Mahama donated five thousand (5000) bags of rice, five thousand (5000) tins of Mackerel and one thousand (1000) gallons of cooking oil among others.

The donation is expected to help ease the suffering of the victims.

He expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.