The United States is warning of dire implications for the Ghanaian economy after the country’s parliament enacted a Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

Sponsors of the bill expect swift presidential assent from Jubilee House to give effect to the legislation, which has been controversial, with some human rights organisations such as the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) pointing out possible violations of human rights.

One of the key sponsors of the Bill, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah when asked about the possible ramifications from the international community said “what will be meted out to Ghana after all we are in an economic mess…go to Uganda, Uganda has passed a law, America made all kinds of noise.”

He told Blessed Sogah on Top Story on Joy FM that “For we the sponsors we think that whatever sanctions any international organization want, they should bring it on, we are ready Ghana is a sovereign nation,” he said.

However, Spokesman for the US Bureau of African Affairs, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in Ghana, noted that the US is deeply troubled by the passage of the law.

In a press release, Matthew Miller explained that the framework would threaten all Ghanaians’ constitutionally protected freedoms of speech, press, and assembly.

He added that the bill seeks to criminalise any person who simply identifies as LGBTQI+, as well as any friend, family, or member of the community who does not report them.

“The bill would also undermine Ghana’s valuable public health, media and civic spaces, and economy. International business coalitions have already stated that such discrimination in Ghana would harm business and economic growth in the country,” the statement added.

The United States also pointed out Ghana’s tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights is a source of stability and prosperity that has long served as a model for countries around the globe.

But given the passage of the law, the U.S believes there will be inconsistencies with these long-held values attached to the credentials of Ghana.

Already, some human rights groups in Ghana have threatened to head to the Supreme Court if President Akufo-Addo gives assent to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill passed on Wednesday.

The United States acknowledged the efforts of these emerging calls from civil society stating that “limiting the rights of one group in a society undermines the rights of all.

It further echoed the call by those Ghanaians who have urged a review of the constitutionality of the bill to protect the rights of all individuals in Ghana.

