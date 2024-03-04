A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred George Kojo Thompson, has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

He questions if Ghana is prepared to face the economic repercussions of passing such a Bill since the country is still dependent on external support from the IMF.

Mr. Thompson speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday urged Ghanaians to consider all the consequences of passing the Bill and to focus on finding ways to address the issue at hand.

He indicated that, the repercussions of the Bill will affect Ghana’s economic future and self-sufficiency rather than political parties.

“Let us ask ourselves if we are ready to face the full consequences of passing the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Are we self-sufficient to the extent that we don’t need external help? We are still at the IMF, so it tells you that at the end of it all we are still dependent on IMF. If IMF says they are redrawing their support for Ghana, we won’t be also to sustain ourselves. Ghanaians have to be aware of all these consequences.

“We will have to face the full effect of our actions. It’s not about NPP and NDC. Yes, we are against LGBTQ+ activities but we have to look at how we can address the problems,” he said.

