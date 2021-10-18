Former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu has declared his intention to contest the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It’s Mr Bonsu’s contention that a political party seeking re-election needs a fresh and dynamic leader who can also appeal to voters in the Ashanti region.

With the region being the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bonsu is convinced his candidature could give the NDC 10 to 15 percent more votes in addition to the constant of 20 to 25 percent that votes the party has been getting in previous elections.

Should that happen, he contends, the party will increase its share of Ashanti votes to 30 to 35 percent which should give the party a clear win.

The former Kumasi Mayor declared his intention in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

“I’ll definitely be part; I’ll contest,” was his answer when he was asked if he intended to contest for the position.

On why he would contest his friend, former President John Mahama, he explained that he [Mahama] is an old face whose chances of winning an election for the NDC is bleak.

“Mahama is now an old face so I don’t support his decision to lead the NDC. We need a new candidate who can appeal to voters, especially in Ashanti region,” he explained.

With his enviable track record as Kumasi Mayor and an experienced political strategist, Kojo Bonsu said he was the best bet for the NDC.

“The people in Ashanti region love me because they know what I can do. If the NDC gets just 15 percent more of the votes in the region with my help, in addition to the 20 to 25 percent it has been getting in previous elections, we can win the 2024 elections”.

This comes after the former governor of the Central Bank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, also announced his intention to vie for the flagbearership slot.

Mr Bonsu also added that he would welcome more people to join the contest to enable delegates to pick the best from the lot.

Listen to him in the audio below: