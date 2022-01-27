A Saltpond-based school has allegedly denied an eight-year-old Rastafarian boy admission.

Kofi Munko who announced this on his Facebook page identified himself as the father of the boy.

His complaint has stirred agitations among the Rastafarian community as it comes barely a year after Ghanaians witnessed a similar incident in the Achimota School.

A statement signed by the founding member of the Coalition for Sovereignty, Integrity and Justice (CSIJ), Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, has called on the school to rescind its decision.

“Our attention has been drawn to a new episode of alleged discrimination and constitutional violation of the rights of a Rastafarian student with dreadlocks.

“The student, Ekow Ntsiful Yahson, 8 years, happens to be the son of Kofi Munko, a member of the Rastafari community in Saltpond, Central Region, Ghana,” portions of the statement read.

Mr Nkrabea, who is one of the parents whose ward was denied admission at Achimota has also in the statement expressed hope that the Ghana Education Service (GES) provides an adequate response to the incident.

“We further wish that an investigation is conducted by GES to establish reasons for the school’s refusal on why such a child would be denied access to education just because of his dreadlocks,’ the statement added.

