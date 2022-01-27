The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says nobody will be allowed into any office at Parliament without proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to him, based on the recommendation of experts, vaccination remains a trusted approach to dealing with pandemics, thus his latest directive.

Speaking on the floor of the House he said, “Medical experts have strongly recommended that even after taking two shots of the vaccine, one will require a booster shot to provide an extra layer of protection against the virus…I want at this stage to state that this booster vaccination is compulsory for everyone working within the precincts of Parliament.

“Henceforth, members, staff and ancillary staff will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed into any office within the precincts of Parliament.”

The Speaker’s directive ties into an earlier directive, urging all government and public agencies in the country to ensure that persons who enter their various premises have been vaccinated.

The mandatory vaccination policy according to the Ministry of Health will enhance the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group of Ghanaian doctors, known as ‘Concerned Ghanaian Doctors’ petitioned President Akufo-Addo against government’s decision to embark on a mandatory decision of all citizens.

According to the group, there are a number of unanswered questions surrounding the efficacy of the vaccines and their safety for the populace.

The 11 doctors also argued that some developed countries are struggling to contain the pandemic, despite their robust vaccination regimes.

The doctors said such countries have now been compelled to resort to vaccine boosters, due to the complex nature of the evolving Covid-19 variants.

Reacting to their petition, Presidential Advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare has indicated that government will continue with the mandatory vaccination of citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter issued to the ‘Concerned Ghanaian Doctors’, he stated that the decision by government to embark on a mandatory vaccination of citizens, is based on scientific evidence gleaned from local and international findings, and thus, it is necessary for government to continue on that path.

“The recent increases in deployment of vaccines, especially in the last two months, shows clearly the benefits of vaccination regarding the number of positive cases relative to severe and critical cases that need hospitalisation and number of deaths.

“There is clear evidence of the public health impact of vaccination in terms of infections, hospitalisations, deaths prevented and improved health outcomes which cannot be simply brushed aside.

“It is important, as a country, to take advantage of vaccination to reduce transmission, severe/critical illnesses, hospitalisations, deaths, the strain on our healthcare systems, adverse effects on individuals and families, and the society in general.

The President is committed to continuing to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Ghanaians and encourage all Ghanaians to vaccinate and observe all Covid-19 protocols”, the letter stated.