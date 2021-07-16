An unidentified young man has been rushed to the hospital after he fell from the third floor of Jean Nelson Hall of the University of Ghana on Thursday.

He is said to have been bleeding from the head before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is yet unclear what caused him to fall.

This is the second time an incident of such nature is happening on the campus of the University of Ghana this year after a former student also fell in a similar fashion at the Mensah Sarbah Hall.

An eyewitness in an interview disclosed to campus-based Radio Univers that she saw the young man jump from the balcony after what may have been an argument with his colleagues.

“I saw him coming down from his balcony. I saw him jumping, by the time I realized, he was on the floor. I don’t know what really happened in his room that made him to jump to the floor. We all heard the noise but we can’t tell what happened,” she said.

Another eyewitness said “it was something like they were fighting and girls were also shouting so we don’t know whether the girl was shouting because of the fight. We don’t really know what happened but we saw him coming down.“

