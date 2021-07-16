A Koforidua Circuit court has remanded four Chinese arrested in the Eastern Region by the National Security for allegedly stealing large quantities of electricity cables.

The suspects; Liu Lianwei, 38, Su Meng, 55, Tuan Xiuwei, 41, and Zhang Chenming, 55, have been charged with stealing.

They were put before the court presided over by Her Honour, Mercy Addai Kotei. The police, who are prosecuting the case, pleaded with the court for more time to conduct further investigations.

The suspects will reappear on July 23, 2021.

National Security Operatives from the Eastern Region on Thursday, July 8, 2021, arrested the accused persons at C.K. Aluminum Company Limited at Nsawam Adoagyiri.

This was after they had intelligence that the suspects had allegedly stolen and were about to smuggle 30 bundles of electricity cables and some quantities of unbundled cables with the seal of the Ministry of Energy to an unknown destination.

The truck was impounded, and the suspects arrested and taken to the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters.

The stolen items were offloaded at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters under the supervision of the National Security and Police on Thursday evening at about 7:30 pm.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said investigation was still being conducted.