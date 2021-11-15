Some angry youth of Sehwi Juaboso Nkwanta in the Western North Region have stormed the Juaboso police station to demand the release of a suspect who allegedly shot a mobile money vendor dead.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah, who has been following the story, reported that the angry youth wielding sticks, cutlasses and other dangerous implements surrounded the station, demanding the release of the suspect to subject him to instant justice.

Police quickly called for reinforcement from regional command, yet the police could not march the angry crowd.

The chief of the community, who came to the police station to calm down the angry youth according to reports, received a slap from an unknown person among the irate crowd.

The police amidst the tension were forced to fire gunshots to scare the mob.

The Police SWAT team later took the suspect to Sehwi Wiawso as tempers were still high.

Watch video below:

