A Land Guard only identified as TT has allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on a 30-year-old cripple at Weija Old Town.

Reports indicate this was after the victim Oletey Attram’s sister urinated behind TT’s house.

Narrating his ordeal to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, Mr Attram said he was at home when the suspect rushed in fuming with anger.

Wielding a cutlass and a gun, he roamed the house amidst threats to kill Attram’s sister but was calmed down by some residents present.

He, however, returned moments later to attack Attram, inflicting deep wounds on him.

Residents, who are still in shock, have called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure justice is served.