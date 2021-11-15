Supervisors and invigilators participating in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been urged to ensure they adhere to all rules and regulations pertaining to the examination.

According to the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCTG) all invigilators must ensure that any form of examination malpractice does not occur under their watch.

The Coalition stated that teachers acting as supervisors, who breach examination regulations, will not be shielded from facing the law.

“We call on teachers who are acting as supervisors and invigilators to be cautious of examination malpractices and thus, strictly adhere to all the rules and regulations, as leadership will not shield any teacher caught engaging in practices that flout the rules and regulations pertaining to their work as supervisors and invigilators,” the press statement, signed by the Coalition’s Communications Officer, Adokwei Ayikwei-Awulley read.

Information from the West African Examination Council sighted by JoyNews reveals that about 2,158 supervisors, 1,853 assistant supervisors and 20,124 invigilators will oversee this year’s BECE which commenced on Monday.

A total of 571,894 candidates are sitting for the examination slated to end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The CCTG extended its best wishes to the candidates and is optimistic all students will emerge victorious.

The Coalition is of this view because of the zeal and hard work put in by the students and their teachers.

Meanwhile, the CCTG has registered its displeasure over what it calls unfair nature of the timetable for this year’s BECE.

“Candidates are made to write between seven to nine papers within five days. Sometimes writing two papers in a day. BECE is an examination that seeks to assess students for an eleven-year basic education they have gone through.

“Unlike the Senior High Schools who take about eight weeks to write their final examination with the aid of scientific calculators, BECE candidates as young as they are, are made to write their examinations with stress and difficulty, not getting enough time to revise,” the Coalition added.