Some traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are up against the management of the facility over the failure to repair a burst pipe which led to flooding at the market.

Wares of traders were destroyed when one of the pipes on the ceiling burst for the second time in the year.

The affected traders marched to the offices of the metropolitan assembly to seek redress.

About 30 stores at the Kejetia market got flooded after one of the main pipes at the ceiling burst.

Traders say the pipe burst during the wee hours on Tuesday without any effort to get it fixed.

Wares worth thousands of cedis were destroyed.

Some angry traders expressed their displeasure against management.

The operations manager for the Kejetia Traders Association, Ahmed Kwarteng, says all efforts to get their challenges addressed have yielded no results.

He wants the traders to fight for their rights.

Some of the traders chanted songs and marched to the KMA to petition the city mayor on their grievances. Samuel Pyne was out of the office to listen to the traders.

Traders say management of the facility will have to bear the cost of the destroyed goods.

They also want the government to keenly monitor the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

