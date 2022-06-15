The police administration has promoted two of its officers for effecting the arrest of another officer suspected to be carrying 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

The two officers promoted are Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and Lance Corporal Felix Diameh.

“The Police Administration has promoted two officers, Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and No. 52543 G/L/CPL Felix Diameh for their role in effecting the arrest of No. 45638 G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko, a police officer stationed at the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service said.

Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko, 36, the police officer was said to be travelling to the Volta Region in his personal Toyota Corolla but failed to heed to a signal to stop when he got to the Have police barrier.

His failure to heed the signal resulted in a hot chase by the personnel manning the barrier.

Unfortunately for him, he was involved in an accident in the process and had a fracture on his left hand. He was then rushed to the nearby health facility.

It was after inspection of his vehicle that 84 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found compressed in the boot.

He is said to be responding to treatment.

