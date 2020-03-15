AngloGold Ashanti Ghana has confirmed an employee at its Obuasi Gold Mine in Ghana, has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus.

The employee is a Ghanaian who lives in the mine’s accommodation and who recently returned from travel abroad.

A press statement by the company said all necessary protocols were immediately activated as soon as the employee presented himself to medical staff with flu-like symptoms.

The employee is in self-isolation in his home under close monitoring by health professionals, the company said.

The statement further stated that the company is working closely with members of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to trace all people with whom the employee may have been in contact.

Those who have been in contact with the employee will undergo self-isolation and be closely monitored by healthcare professionals as per the national protocol.

Meanwhile, the Obuasi Mine site’s response plans have now been activated.

Non-essential staff will work remotely until further notice.

Production from the mine will continue alongside construction work related to the Obuasi Redevelopment Project.

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana remains in a state of high-alert and preparedness to deal with the global challenge presented by the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

The company has stepped up screening and surveillance of employees, banned non-essential travel, instituted a mandatory two-week self-quarantine for any arriving travellers and increased hygiene awareness and facilities across its operations, in addition to a range of other measures taken to mitigate the risks presented by the virus.

Background

AngloGold Ashanti has a multi-disciplinary COVID-19 taskforce directing the company’s global response to the crisis, with input from its health, operational, travel, human resources, community relations, finance, and supply teams, among others.

Each office and site have emergency preparedness plans in place, developed in line with national protocols and plans.

The first aim is to protect employees, their families, and our host communities.

The worldwide outbreak has thus far not impacted AngloGold Ashanti’s production.

The company is, however, constantly monitoring the situation as it unfolds, all the time remaining in close contact with authorities in each country and with our key suppliers and other business partners, to help ensure business continuity and mitigate any interruptions that may occur.

The company is also working with community groups and local authorities, to understand where it can provide support to healthcare systems as they gear up to manage the pandemic.

