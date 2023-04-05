Host of Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty has explained why he will not promote Shatta Wale’s new album, Maali dancehall.

According to him, the controversial musician disrespected his mother during one of his performances last year.

Andy Dosty revealed this after a listener of the show, via text, asked why the Shatta Movement leader’s Maali album was doing great, but Andy was talking about it.

In response, the presenter said he will not waste airtime on an artiste who does not respect his mother.

“You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and you want me to what?” he fumed.

The livid presenter condemned Shatta Wale’s penchant to insult people who disagrees with him.

“I love my mother, and I won’t speak ill of anyone’s mother; she raised me well.If you don’t have sense, I do. If you don’t respect, don’t come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live” Andy Dosty added.

Watch the video below:

