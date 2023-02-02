Nottingham Forest are close to signing Ghana international, Andre Ayew until the end of the season as a free agent.

The 33-year-old forward is without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit, Al Sadd despite five months left on his contract.

Andre, who is a World Cup winner with Ghana’s U-20 side has turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton and is undergoing a medical at Forest.

The former Swansea and West Ham player would be Forest’s 29th signing since their return to the Premier League.

Forest boss Steve Cooper knows the Ayew well, having worked with him at Swansea City.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells with Swansea either side of his two-year stay with the Hammers.

He has spent the last two years playing in Qatar.

Andre Ayew led the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the captain, where the team exited at the group phase with three points.