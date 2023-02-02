A Nigerian woman has dragged her husband to court over his double marriage which happened as far back as 2019.

Edmund Uzoma was arraigned before a magistrate court on the charges of bigamy, and not seeking his wife’s permission before bringing an addition.

He was arraigned on other counts of falsification of information on a marriage certificate after marrying one Sophia Yongxian, at a wedding registry. Uzoma was also accused of claiming he’s a bachelor even though he’s married.

The complaint, through the prosecutor, told the court that her husband is aware of her stance as an anti-bigamy and anti-poligamy, yet went ahead to wed, contrary to their marital vows.



After Uzoma pleaded not guilty to the allegation, he was admitted to bail by the magistrate in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Olatunbosun said one of the sureties must have landed property in Lagos.

The case was then adjourned till March 15, 2023.