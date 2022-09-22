Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has rated Brazil “the best” in the world ahead of the international friendly on Friday.

Ghana will face the five-time world champions in an international friendly at the Le Harve as part of the team’s preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Samba Boys are unbeaten in 13 matches, scoring 30 goals in that run.

Speaking ahead of the game on Thursday in a press conference, the Al Sadd player labelled the South American side as the best team in the world but added that his side is ready to face Tite’s side.

“Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” Ayew said.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%.”

The Brazil friendly is one of two matches for Ghana with the second set to be played on September 27 against Nicaragua.