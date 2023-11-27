Ghana captain, Andre Ayew reacted after he was sent off in his debut for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre against Nantes on Sunday.

Ayew was dismissed in the 67th minute for what was deemed dangerous play just two minutes 30 seconds after he was introduced in the 65th minute.

In an interview with the media, Ayew expressed his frustration with the referee’s decision, saying, “Yes, it’s true that it’s soccer, it’s soccer. I think that with enough experience, you can take a step back from situations, but I’m pretty calm after seeing the images again.”

Ayew then went on to explain his side of the story, detailing the events leading up to the red card. “In terms of the game, in terms of the action, what I interpret is here he comes, there’s a ball in thirty-fifty-fifty that’s really being played between the two of them.

“He throws himself, he throws himself before me, I see him throw himself, he’s going to get the ball before me, I lift my foot, trying to hold it back and on the way to land I brush against his shin guard. And that’s it, that was the referee’s decision,” he added.

The 33-year-old is set to miss Le Havre’s next three games including Sunday’s big clash against PSG at the Stade Océane.

The U-20 World Cup winner joined the French Ligue 1 side as a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest in July.

