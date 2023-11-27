Former Member of Parliament for Builsa North constituency, Timothy Ataboadey Awontirim, says the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is not serious about the upcoming general elections.

The former MP says Dr. Bawumia has started his campaign on the wrong foot by trying to address issues with electricity.

In a conversation with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, he expressed strong concerns about the campaign strategies of the new flagbearer of the NPP.

“If today you are still talking about ‘dumsor’ economy, you have started on a bad note. The elections this year are going to be based on policies,” he said.

Mr. Awontirim perceived shortcomings in communication, policy clarity, and overall messaging within the NPP.

He also emphasized the importance of a more focused and inclusive approach to resonate with a broader audience and secure electoral success for the party.

Additionally, he highlighted instances of inconsistent messaging, insufficient details on key policy proposals, and a lack of engagement with grassroots supporters.

Mr. Awontirim underscored the need for a comprehensive and well-coordinated effort to build public trust and effectively convey the party’s vision to voters.

“It’s child’s play; the people of Ghana have gone beyond the ‘Dumsor’ economy. Bawumia must be a serious candidate. Bawumia should take the people of Ghana seriously; attacking John Mahama is not part of your policy.”

The political enthusiast further raised issues regarding decision-making and policy implementation during Bawumia’s tenure, expressing skepticism about his ability to effectively govern at the highest level.

“I believe that having been in power for the past seven to eight years, he should have known the policies he’s going out with; he does not even need a manifesto. He came into power, giving the people high hopes and policies that he thought he could do. He was a master-class of his own,” Mr. Awontirim explained.

He insisted that Dr. Bawumia would have to come up with healthier ideas to alleviate his chances of becoming president of Ghana.

“Tell us why we should vote for you; tell us about the new ideas you are bringing; don’t start as if you are campaigning to become an SRC President.”