Three people have been arrested for allegedly smuggling 250 bags of government-subsidised fertiliser meant for cocoa farmers.

The three suspects are Seth Yeboah, driver; Smaila Ahor, house boy, and Iliasu Abubakar, driver with the Ghana National Ambulance Service at Assin North.

The three were arrested at Assin Juaso and have been sent to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) head office in Accra to assist in investigation.

A joint team from the Ghana Police Service and NIB at Assin Fosu which acted upon a tip-off, intercepted the articulated truck loaded with 250 bags of fertilizer.

The consignment, which is made up of Cocoa Ahuoden, Cocoa Aduane, and Cocoa Nti, was being transported to Ivory Coast.

