New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, has criticised the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) leaked tape, indicting the Attorney General in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Akosua Manu said the tape was hyped more than a new Ghallywood movie.

However, she said it turned out to be an empty tape which had nothing against the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

“They hyped the tape with so much noise on countdown and there was no peace in Ghana’s last couple of days. But I didn’t hear Dame’s voice because it wasn’t audible enough. Later there was another file circulating on social media and there was nothing to show the AG did anything wrong.

“Whether they like it or not but the tape was doctored. It was spliced and they can’t deny it,” she stated in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

The third accused, Richard Jakpa last week claimed in court that the Attorney-General had urged him to falsify his testimony against Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to aid the case against him.

The NDC at a press conference on Tuesday subsequently released an audio recording seeking to corroborate allegations that the Attorney-General has been unethical in his prosecution of Jakpa and two others in the Ambulance procurement case.

But the NPP has said the alleged conversation between Mr Jakpa and Mr Dame is doctored and fabricated by the NDC.

