Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan believes it’s time for Andre Ayew to move on, despite his outstanding performance and contributions to the team.

Ayew has been omitted from Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, scheduled for next month.

In Addo’s first two games since his reappointment, Ayew played against Nigeria and Uganda in March but has been excluded from the upcoming fixtures.

Gyan feels this decision is timely and necessary for progression.

“For me, Andre has done so much for Ghana. He started way back in 2007 and has been consistent in the national team. He is the most capped player,” said Gyan, the country’s all-time top scorer, told Joy FM.

“I think the coach has made his decision. Personally, I played with Andre, and he has done everything for Ghana, but this is a situation where we have to move on. The coach has made his decision” he added.

Ayew had a strong season in France, scoring five goals in 19 appearances for Le Havre, helping them avoid relegation.

Ghana will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before hosting the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium for the Matchday three and four games, respectively.