The Minority in Parliament has said they will boycott parliamentary proceedings whenever their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is required to attend court sessions for the ongoing ambulance trial.

This decision is in response to the refusal of the presiding High Court judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to grant a request from Dr. Ato Forson’s lawyers for a leave of absence to attend important parliamentary business on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, when the House resumes its third meeting of the fourth session.

In a press statement issued by the NDC MPs and signed by Chief Whip Governs Agbodza, they expressed their discontent with the judge’s refusal of an earlier request by Parliament for Dr. Ato Forson to participate in a crucial Parliamentary Service Board meeting, among other legislative activities.

The statement emphasized that, the Minority leader is expected to deliver a resumption address, engage with the press, and perform other significant duties as part of his legislative mandate, which he will be unable to fulfill due to the court proceedings.

The Minority contends that, their decision is aimed at countering what they perceive as an attempt by the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to impede Dr. Ato Forson’s ability to perform his constitutional responsibilities as an elected Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Minority Caucus.

“The NDC Minority Caucus has taken notice of this worrying trend that shows an attempt by the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, to prevent the Minority Leader from performing his constitutional duties as an elected Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Minority Caucus.”

“In the light of the above, and the continuous persecution of the Minority Leader, the NDC Minority will continue to solidarise and stand by its Leader anytime he is due to appear in court.”

“The NDC Minority Caucus further reserves the right to apply all other tools available to us in our approach to business on the floor,” an excerpt of the statement said.