Private legal practitioner Amanda Clinton and her man Jean-Paul Amegashie over the weekend held a white wedding to crown their new journey to marriage.

This comes days after they held a traditional wedding ceremony on Wednesday, April 27.

The bride was seen in a beautiful mermaid gown while the groom wore a beautiful black suit with a bow tie.

Sister of Amanda Clinton took to her Instagram page to share some memories from the occasion.

Some persons reportedly present at the were musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley, former minister Betty Mould Iddrisu and former High Commissioner to India Mike Oquaye Jnr.

(Credit: Instagram/@biancaallotey)

