Former captain of the Ghana national team, Asamoah launched his much-anticipated book over the weekend at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, April 30.

Titled ‘LeGyandary’, the book chronicles the life and career of Africa’s leading goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

The launching of the book took place at the Kempinski hotel in Accra and was graced by lots of personalities including former footballers from Ghana and other parts of the African continent including Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, Derek Boateng, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Fataw Dauda, Yusif Chibsah, Augustine Arhinful, Anthony Baffoe and the maestro, Abedi Ayew Pele.

Among other personalities at the event were Members of Parliament, Ministers, Diplomats, business leaders and fans of the former Black Stars captain.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo special guest of honour for the event.

Talking about his book, Gyan revealed his emotional side while acknowledging the support he had received. He also was full of praise for his brother, Baffour Gyan.

“I didn’t expect this level of appreciation. I’m overwhelmed by the love shown,” he said.

“When I started, no one knew who Asamoah Gyan was. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my brother. He’s the one behind my success.”

The government, through the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ibrahim Awal, made the former Black Stars captain, Gyan, a tourism ambassador for the country.