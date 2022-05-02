Dancehall act, Stonebwoy is topping trends on Twitter following a captivating performance at Memphis, United States of America.

Stonebwoy was one of the 22 artistes who perform at one of the most attended concerts in USA, the Beale Street Music Festival.

Other artistes including Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby and Sarkodie were billed to perform at the 3-day event.

Stonebwoy had the opportunity to perform on the last day, Sunday, and the crowd that gathered chanted his name in jubilation.

He performed his hit songs; Higher, Activate, People Dey, as well as his yet-to-be-released track, Therapy.

His hours-long performance had the people of Memphis begging for more.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie and his bodyguard Angel Town were in the audience jamming to their Ghanaian brother’s performance.

Sarkodie and Angel Town cheering Stonebwoy on as he dey perform. TOGETHER WE WIN 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/2H6q888oJG — OMDs Eugene 🔰 (@KumasiSarkodie_) May 1, 2022

The duo have quashed their rivalry with Stonebwoy as they supported him to lift the flag of Ghana higher.

This was after they performed side by side at the Accra in Paris Concert organised by the France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, to make Ghanaian music popular in France.