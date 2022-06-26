Legendary Highlife artiste, Amakye Dede, is set to attain an unconventional feat as the first Ghanaian artiste to perform on an ocean.

Amakye Dede has rolled out a trip package dubbed Afro Cruise jam, where he will perform to scores on an ocean in Greece.

The five-day trip is scheduled for 7th to the 13th of September, 2022.

Speaking on the initiative in an interview with Adom TV, the singer emphasised the need to pioneer another achievement after successfully making Highlife popular.

He expressed his readiness to make the first-of-a-kind performance so mega, such that he would make headlines in Ghana and beyond.

Amakye Dede said he is fully prepared, and has brought all hands on deck to ensure the programme does not flop.

Guest artistes billed for the night include Jamaica’s Gramps Morgan.

He assured a fun-packed show as participants also get to enjoy a ride in the luxurious Celestyal Olympia ship.

Watch video below: