Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin reshuffling his government officials.

Speaking on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs wondered why the President’s appointees are comfortably sitting in their offices while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) deceived Ghanaians.

His comment comes after recent statements by former President John Mahama about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Mr Mahama had said that President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed Ghanaians.

Allotey Jacobs, in disagreeing with the former President’s assertion, blamed the government officials for allowing Mr Mahama and his NDC to pull the wool over Ghanaians’ eyes.

In his view, Mr Allotey thinks the appointees are not doing much to counter the statements by the Ex-President and members of the opposition.

He, therefore, called on government appointees to step out of their offices and preach the good works of the President.

“There should be a change in our political administration, especially with regard to appointees. We cannot always be sitting in the comfort of our offices. The government appointees must know that those who voted for their party, the majority of them are not as educated as they are. So, the way and manner you came down and talked with them to vote for your party is the same way you should come down to talk to them when you get the power, and that is what political parties or parties in government are lacking. Don’t sit in the comfort of your offices,” he said, adding that “the President must do a reshuffle”.

