The much-anticipated 2021 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The event will take place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said the awards scheme has become highly competitive.

“Twenty-five competitive awards are up for grabs from several journalists around Ghana in recognition of their hard work and their impact on society,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour also touted this year’s edition as the best ever to be held in the history of the GJA Awards programme.

The President attributed the success to some strategic initiatives the national executive took ahead of the ceremony.

“We set up the awards review Committee who reviewed the nature of the award categories slashing it from over 50 categories to 37. Though they had a limited time, they delivered an excellent job,” he explained.

The theme for this year’s awards which happens to be the 26th edition is, Walking the path towards economic recovery: The role of the Media.

Meanwhile, seven journalists working with The Multimedia Group have been nominated for the 2021 awards.

ALSO READ:

The Multimedia Group receives 8 nominations for 2021 GJA Awards

GJA launches Journalists Support Fund

They include Solomon Joojo Cobbinah, Daryl Kwahu, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, Alfred Amoh, Erastus Asare Donkor and Emmanuel Koranteng.