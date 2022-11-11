The Ghana International Press Centre(GiPC) has witnessed a facelift under the Albert Kwabena Dwumfour Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) led administration.

Mr Dwomfour announced the refurbishment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating there have been new furniture, office settings and new floor works.

He explained the renovation forms part of their commitment to change the face of GJA and the journalism career at large.

“We have a three-year tenure and really want to make GJA very attractive and impact society as the change makers and the Fourth Estate of the Realm we are. The Association will continue to explore various avenues to improve facilities at the Press Centre,” he said.

The GHS5 billion cedi press centre complex was launched on 7th March 2002, under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

ALSO READ:

Don’t starve media of information – GJA to police

GJA, PIAC rekindle collaboration to attain PRMA objectives

This was after the building designs were received from Fab-Arch Consult, Consultants for the project but had barely seen any major renovation after two decades.

The Press Centre located on Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue near the British High Commission, Osu has over the years served as the headquarters of the GJA.

It is a social, educational and resource centre which attracts both local and foreign journalists for various interactions and training programmes as well as other functions.