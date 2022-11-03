GJA launches Journalists Support Fund

The Ghana Journalists Association and its international partners on Wednesday launched a special fund to support journalists who may suffer attacks in the line of duty.

The program, which coincided with the commemoration of International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists, was attended by Chairman of the National Media Commission, Dr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Mr Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, Supreme Court Judge, Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, Chancellor of Wisconsin University, Rev. Dr. Paul Fynn and Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, an Executive President of Center of Awareness, CEO of COA Healthcare Centres.

Renowned journalists and past executives of the Association were also present at the ceremony.

Here are photos from the event:

GJA president Albert Dwumfuor (standing) introduces Rev. Dr Paul Fynn (left) to Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan an