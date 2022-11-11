Nasty Blaq named ambassador for Dubai-based Run Is Fashion line

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Nasty Blaq, has been announced as the Brand Ambassador for international fashion house, Run is Fashion.

Taking to his Instagram page to announce the feat, the creative said:

“I’m excited to announce my collaboration with @Runisfashion (Dubai, UAE) as Brand Ambassador and also, the launch of our first Fashion Collection. It’s always been my dream to crossover my comedy from social media to influencing for brands with relatable products.

“I love fashion so this collabo is a dream come true. And the amazing part is, we’re still keeping the African vibe in the collection with adire and other local print. It’s young, urban, stylish, and authentically African,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the first-of-a-kind endorsement has kicked off with a new collection inspired by Nasty Blaq and pieces from the collection are already available at the Run is Fashion website.

For Nasty Blaq, taking content creation beyond Instagram and into other spheres of enterprise has always been a dream, one that is materializing in this collaboration.

Run is Fashion is young, urban and stylish, and authentically African, everything that Nasty Blaq represents. The current collection includes jackets, joggers, tee-shirts, all taking full advantage of the amazing spread of colors in Africa, with some items utilizing local fabric like adire and other print.

Run is Fashion is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, but is growing a vibrant presence on the African continent.

This collaboration is the first of many to come and Nasty Blaq is optimistic that his fans and the African market will find even more ways to connect with him through this collection and others to come.

With over four million followers on digital platforms, he is one of the biggest content creators and tastemakers on the African continent with strings of endorsements and partnership deals with brands like octa fx, 1XBET, Betwinner , send wave, Sneaker Planet, Yinkawears and more.

He has built an enviable career with his talent amassing more than 100 million views.

He has performed at high-profile events including One Africa concert in Dubai.