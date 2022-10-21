All is set for the silver celebration of ace broadcaster and media personality, Gifty Anti in the media industry.

The anniversary, which has been a year-long celebration, will be climaxed with the Women Called to Worship concert.

Dubbed Gifty Anti’s 25 years in media, the event has been scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022, on the theme, Lord, receive my gratitude.

It will come off at the Trinity Baptist Church, Oasis House opposite the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) from 11 am.

Aside from the praise and worship festival, the day will also mark the launch of the Gifty Anti Foundation.

In attendance will be the founder and leader of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba.

Scores of personalities in the media as well as the creative arts industry will be in attendance to share in Miss Anti’s joy and thanksgiving with soul-captivating ministrations.

The event is free and open to the general public as well. Save the date on your calendar and come wearing white or anything you have.