All is set for this year’s Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has disclosed.

He said the festival, since its inception in 2003, had been an annual event which brought dozens of tourists from the country and the diaspora serving as a major revenue booster for the tourism and hospitality industry in the country, but was put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Authority had engaged event organizers and stakeholders to look at ways of bringing them together to organize the 2022 Kwahu Paragliding festival.

“Traditional Authorities, the Islamic Authorities, Council of Churches, Immigration, Fire Service, Police, Ambulance, NADMO among others have all been engaged ahead of time by the GTA to ensure a successful celebration after the break.”

He noted that this year’s event would not be business as usual but most importantly, it would be streamlined.

Event organizers would be licensed, there would be merchandising, adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, among others. Mr Kusi said the Authority would also be producing a Kwahu Easter Guide which would inform tourists and the general public about the various events and activities and other vital information about the upcoming festivities.

“Hoteliers, event organizers and other stakeholders will also have the opportunity of advertising in this guide. The call for events submission has also been sent out.”

He indicated that the guide was also a form of advertising companies both Public and Private. “For advertisement, the centre spread and back page costs GH¢2,000.00, Full page, GH¢1,500.00, Half page, GH¢1,000.00, and Quarter page GH¢500.00.

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs said the proposed fee for flying was GHS550, including GHS50 for rapid test for passengers before they would be allowed to fly.

He said a Local Organising Committee, comprising of District and Municipal Assemblies, Kwahu Traditional Authority and other Institutions, had also been put in place to do the underground work.

Other activities earmarked for the event include hot air balloon, food bazaar, Kwahu Gwaso, pool parties, musical concerts and church service.