Managing Editor of New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baaku, is surprised former President John Mahama will play politics with the economy in the wake of a global pandemic.

It is Mr Baako’s opinion that for the former President to say Ghana’s economy is on ventilators amounts to “political ridicule”.

“If you have been the leader of the country before and you make that statement, for me, I think you are ridiculing the situation,” he fumed.

Mr Mahama, in a live video interaction, said despite the propaganda used to tout Ghana’s economy under President Akufo-Addo , it is on ventilators barely a month after being hit with Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the economy “is on ventilators and it needs thinking to rescue it from the ICU”.

But his comment attracted a lot of backlash from government and other political activists who believe the former President is not in touch with global issues.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

In support, Mr. Baako on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, could not fathom why Mr Mahama will play politics with such a “serious matter”.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect that from former President Mahama. All the big economies in the world are on their knees, they are all in ICU and on ventilators,” he noted.

The veteran journalist asked if the economy under Mr. Mahama was under IMF’s ventilator or ICU.

Mr. Baako maintained that given the global reach and impact of COVID-19, one cannot conclude that all economic feats chalked by the Akufo-Addo government are “bogus”.

“Strong economies have collapsed;how much more a transitional economy still with structural deficiencies,” he asked.