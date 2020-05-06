Former President John Mahama has wished the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II a happy birthday in a special way as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

He has extolled the sterling leadership of the Asante monarch, saying he has “gone beyond being a symbol of tradition”.

Read the full message below:



Happy 70th Birthday Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Coming shortly after the 21st anniversary of your ascension to the Golden Stool of Asanteman, my wife Lordina and I join the millions of Ghanaians and well-wishers from around the world to wish you good health, strength, and God’s continuous blessings.



As I have had the opportunity to indicate in the past, your achievements are nothing short of inspirational.



Your sterling leadership has been above reproach and you have gone beyond being a symbol of tradition.



Happy birthday and may you live long, Your Royal Majesty.