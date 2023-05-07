Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, has survived a car crash that occurred on the Kumasi-Tamale road on Saturday.

The accident happened when he was returning to Kumasi following their matchday 30 fixture against Tamale City in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Minutes before getting to Kintampo, Grusah’s SUV vehicle collided with a stationary car by the shoulders of the road.

Fortunately, the Black Stars Management Committee Member who was with the club’s Operations Manager, Nana Amankwah, and his driver escaped unscathed.

Grusah expressed his gratitude to Allah for sparing their lives and said he had planned to spend the night in Tamale and attend a funeral but changed his mind after the game.

Speaking after surviving the accident, he said, “We were saved by Allah,” he told Footballmadeinghana.

“While going to play the game, I had prepared to sleep over because I would also attend a funeral over there.

“But after the 4-0 defeat, I got worried and asked the boys if we should move back to Kumasi. On the way we were greeted with this accident,” he narrated.

“We’re treated at the Techiman Hospital and later discharged. We are currently home and will go back to the hospital tomorrow,” he added.

Following the accident, the three persons on board the car received medical care at the Techiman Hospital but were later discharged.

King Faisal lost the league game by 4-0 and have been plunged into the relegation dogfight as they lie 16th a point above the relegation zone after pulling clear recently.