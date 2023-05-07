A former Super Eagles defender, Mike Onyemachara, is reported dead.

It was gathered that he died mysteriously at his apartment in Lagos State on Thursday, May 4.

Onyemachara was also a member of the Nigeria U20-team at the 1989 Fifa U20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia where they won a silver medal.

TheNiche reports that the ex-international was not sick before his death.

He was reportedly healthy when his wife left for work and kids left for school only for them to return and see that the food served him on the table was not touched and he was dead.

Some of his team mates who were very close to him, however, said that he had been complaining of back pains in recent times.

Onyemachara was an influential member of the Saudi 89 Flying Eagles team.

He was in the squad that denied the USA a place in the final of the 1989 cadet World Cup, but the Flying Eagles went on to lose 2-0 to Portugal.