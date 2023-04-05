The 47th UEFA Congress, held Wednesday in Lisbon, has unanimously re-elected Aleksander Čeferin as UEFA President for the period 2023–27.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Čeferin, who was the only candidate, thanked delegates for their support. “It is a great honour but mainly it is a great responsibility towards … football,” said the President. “I will do my best not to disappoint.”

The 55-year-old Mr Čeferin has served as UEFA’s seventh president since 2016, when he replaced former French international Michel Platini. He was subsequently re-elected in 2019.

In closing the 2023 edition of UEFA Congress, Mr Čeferin echoed the pledge that he delivered after his first election in Athens: “I promise you that I will never forget that we are here because of football. We will put football first, always. I will do whatever I can to protect football together with you.”