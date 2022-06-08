The Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen, has jumped onto a viral trend that has gotten many Christians, especially in Ghana and Nigeria, talking in the last 24 hours.



Thousands of Christians worldwide posted and shared a white background image that has ‘Jesus’ boldly written in red capital letters across their social media platforms.



Many have wondered about the inspiration behind the trend and how so many others jumped on the tweet and caused such a widespread of the message which is currently serving its purpose of making the Messiah trend across the globe.

Making sure not to be left out, the politician also participated, using the opportunity to share with the world his favourite Jesus poem.



“One of my best Jesus Christ poems,” he wrote as caption for the viral photo.



