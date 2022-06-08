'Train your polling agents to be mathematically inclined' - NPP MP to Minority

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North has questioned the essence of the private members’ motion from Minority MPs seeking a probe into the 2020 general election.

Collins Adomako Mensah says the motion is baseless.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, June 8, he said the Minority MPs should rather train their members ahead of general election.

According to him, the Minority is engaging in blame games.

“It is dead on arrival. Yaamutu. You don’t win an election with big English. You don’t win an election with adages and proverbs.

“What wins elections is training your polling agents to be mathematically inclined.”

Five Members of Parliament – MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Bolga East, Dr Dominic Ayine, MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, Buem MP, Kofi Adams, and MP for Salaga South, Zuweira Ibrahimah filed the motion.

The nine-point motion covers issues such as pre-thumb printed ballot papers in the Ashanti Region; multiple declarations of results; an investigation into alleged procurement breaches, the discovery of excess ballot papers, and an inquiry into the violence in six constituencies.

The motion stipulates that the said probe must be chaired by a member of the Minority.

But Collins Adomako Mensah insists the election results were legitimately determined by Ghanaians.