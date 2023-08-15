The NDC Member of Parliament for Akwatia has filed nominations forms to seek a second term in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at Akwatia, Henry Boakye Yiadom, after successfully filing his nomination forms, said even as opposition Member of Parliament, there are visible developments he has personally initiated due to his strong conviction that as a leader he needed to solve the problems of the constituents.

As at the deadline of the filing of nominations for those constituencies the party withheld its primaries which Akwatia happens to be a part, the incumbent MP was the only one who filed.

Party Members and sympathisers thronged to the party office to suppprt the MP.

Mr Boakye Yiadom told newsmen, that he has made a lot of developmental changes.

He mentioned that heath, education, social interventions, skills training and boosting of local economy all have had his efforts in the area.

The MP argues that though his party was not in power, he has on his own helped his people and that will make constituents support him for his second bid to lead the swing Akwatia constituency seat.

Some party supporters who spoke to newsmen said their MP has affected their communities positively.

The Constituency Organiser, Julius Etse Katako, said the current shape of government needs more efforts to solve the problems of Ghanaians and called for insult-free campaign.

ALSO READ: