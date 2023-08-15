Chief of Staff at the Office of The President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has expressed government’s commitment to youth employment interventions, by initiating policies aimed at providing skills, necessary for productivity growth and sustained development.

She said this at the official launch of Youth Employment Agency (YEA’s) Youth Employment Agency’s Garment and Apparel Module in Kumasi.

According to her, Free SHS policy, Free TVET intervention and the numerous business support schemes available for youth start-ups and youth entrepreneurs across the country are key programmes government had employed to make lives better.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare also averred that, the introduction of Competency-Based Training in TVET education, with the aim of improving the quality and relevance of TVET is helping to meet the needs of industry players, hence the YEA’s Garment and Apparel Module is a laudable initiative that plugs into government’s efforts at promoting the Technical and Vocational Sector as a viable alternative means of employment.

“Under this module, Five Hundred (500) small scale seamstresses and tailors, as well as Fifteen (15) large scale garment and apparel manufacturers will benefit from the financial support provided by the Agency to aid them scale up their operations,” she said.

The Chief of Staff admonished all the master-craftsmen of the Garment and Apparel Module to demonstrate strong commitment by providing high quality training to all beneficiaries, urging them to provide top-notch, high quality technical skill transfer and acceptable business culture for all beneficiaries to emulate.