Akuvikope, a fishing community in the Krachi Nchumuru district of the Oti Region has been affected by the spillage of the Bagre and Akosombo dams.

The floods have displaced hundreds of residents in the fishing communities in the area.

During a visit to Akuvikope, Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu observed that, the community has been completely inundated by floodwaters, compelling residents to seek refuge in makeshift structures.

The flooding has not only disrupted their lives but also posed challenges in accessing clean water, as they now rely on the contaminated river Oti.

Member of Parliament for Krachi-Nchumuru, Solomon Kuyon, expressed shock at the extent of the damage during his visit to the affected community.

He stressed on the need for support from the government and benevolent organizations to aid the displaced residents.

Residents, now residing in makeshift structures at Ebo Akura, another displaced community, lamented the lack of assistance from the Nchumuru Assembly and the government.