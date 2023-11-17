Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says he is always under pressure as head coach to win games all the time.

The 64-year-old made these remarks ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification games opener against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium later today, Friday, November 17.

Hughton has been under intense pressure after losing back-to-back games against Mexico and USA in the international friendly games in October.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, the former Premier League gaffer said he knows he is always under pressure to win matches as a coach.

“I am always under pressure to win football matches. We want to be able to win football matches and score lots of goals and concede none. What is important is to make sure that we win” he said.

The Ghana v Madagascar has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars will come up against Comoros in their second Group I games on Tuesday at the Stade de Moroni.