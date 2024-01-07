President Nana Akufo-Addo paid tribute to the late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah, during his funeral at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, describing him as a close friend and expressing deep sorrow over his passing.

Akufo-Addo fondly remembered E.T. Mensah as a warm, generous, and gregarious individual with a sharp intellect and a delightful sense of humor.

He acknowledged the late Council of State member’s valuable advice during his presidency, stating, “I have lost a good friend, Ghana has lost a worthy patriot.”

Reflecting on the emotions that the death of a longtime friend evokes, the President expressed grief, a sense of loss, sadness, and contemplation on friendship, mortality, and the divine.

Akufo-Addo highlighted E.T. Mensah’s contributions to Parliament, noting that despite being on different sides of the House when they entered Parliament in 1997, they developed a strong friendship that endured until the end.

He praised E.T. Mensah’s dedicated service and numerous portfolios, particularly his association with the development of Ghanaian sports, especially football.

The late MP served the people of Ningo-Prampram for five consecutive terms and was elected to the Council of State during Akufo-Addo’s second term as President in 2021.

The President extended heartfelt condolences to E.T. Mensah’s widow, Lorinda, his children, family, the National Democratic Congress, the Chiefs and people of Ningo-Prampram, the Council of State, and the entire nation.

He concluded by offering a prayer for the repose of E.T. Mensah’s soul and wished him a peaceful resting place until the Last Day of the Resurrection when they would meet again.

ALSO READ: