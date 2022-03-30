President Akufo-Addo has lauded the Black Stars over their win in the second leg of the World Cup Qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The President was reacting to the Black Stars’ win.

Placing a call to the Black Stars minutes after booking a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, President Akufo-Addo placed a call to the head coach, Oto Addo, describing the victory as the best birthday present he could ever have wished for.

A video of the call was shared by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin via his Facebook timeline.



An elated Akufo-Addo is captured congratulating the team for their victory despite the odds.



The video was captioned, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks to Coach Otto Addo, and congratulates the management, technical and playing teams of the Black Stars after the match in Abuja.



The president later too to Twitter write, “dogged display in Abuja”, adding that the team has made the nation proud with the victory.

“Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars… for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud,” he tweeted.

Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team , the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) March 29, 2022

ALSO READ: