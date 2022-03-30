The Black Stars have been given a warm welcome after their triumphant 2022 World Cup qualification at Nigeria in the play-off on Tuesday evening following their arrival in the country.

Ghana held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year after qualifying with a 1-1 aggregate.

The Black Stars landed at the Kotoka International Airport at around 1:30 am and were met by some fans, media and other personalities.

The Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif and his entourage were also at the airport to welcome the Stars back from Nigeria.

The playing body is expected to meet President HE Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday morning.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game 10 minutes.

However, Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

Ghana return to the Mundial for the fourth time after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.