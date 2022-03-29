Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has told his players to ‘go and enjoy themselves’ against Nigeria in a crucial 2022 World Cup playoff game.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium later today in the second leg of the playoffs.

The first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi over the weekend.

Nigeria is touted as the overwhelming favourite to secure qualification but will have to do that at the expense of a resolute Ghanaian side.

But Ghana coach Otto Addo has told his players to go and enjoy themselves.

Video below:

I have told the players to go out there tommorow and have fun, whatever the outcome I will take full responsibility. – Black Stars coach, Otto Addo 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/B8zdN1NcDW — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) March 28, 2022

The much-anticipated game kicks-off at 17:00GMT.

Ghana is seeking for their fourth World Cup appearance while Nigeria is hoping to make a seventh appearance.

The winner of the match will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.